Arrests following Hawke’s Bay robbery

Police have arrested two teens following an aggravated robbery at a franchise restaurant in Waipukurau.

The pair, aged 17 and 18, were arrested yesterday in relation to the incident on Herbert Street about 8pm on Sunday 28 July.

They are due to appear in Hastings Youth Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

The weapons used during the robbery — a knife and a hammer — have been recovered, along with money that was stolen.

Police are pleased to have made swift arrests.











