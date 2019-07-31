Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Council releases pre-election report

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 12:14 pm
Auckland Council

With under two months until voting opens, Auckland Council’s pre-election report sets out the challenges our newly elected members will face as our population grows.

A valuable resource for both potential candidates and voters, the report, released today, provides a snapshot of our region, details council spending, and looks at ways to enhance the wellbeing of all Aucklanders.

With an estimated two million people expected to be calling Tāmaki Makaurau home by 2028, Council Chief Executive Stephen Town says:

“Key issues including transport, housing, inequality, climate change and the environment need to be discussed in an open and robust manner in the lead up to the election as once in office, our newly elected representatives will have to make some tough decisions on the prioritisation of funding and resources.”

Aside from future challenges, the report also reflects on recent initiatives including the Regional Fuel Tax, the Natural Environment Targeted Rate and the Water Quality Targeted Rate – all focused on increasing investment and accelerating improvements in specific areas (transport network, environment and water quality) across the region.

Town continues:

“We are making huge improvements and progress on our transport network - more than 100 million public transports trips have already been made this year. But more needs to be done and we have already pledged to invest more than 12 billion dollars in transport infrastructure over ten years.”



The report also looks at future spending on community facilities, how the Unitary Plan will enable more homes to be built, and ways to make Auckland a more vibrant and exciting region to live and work in.

The pre-election report was prepared by Chief Executive Stephen Town, in accordance with the Local Government Act.

The report can also be viewed at voteauckland.co.nz.

Finally, people still interested in standing in this year’s election are urged to submit their nomination forms as soon as possible. Forms are available via the elections website, along with other useful resources for candidates and voters.

Nominations close at midday on 16 August, while the election runs from 20 September to 12 October.


