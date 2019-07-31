Appeal for witnesses following aggravated robbery

Detective Sergeant Greg Murray:

Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated robbery on Dublin Street, Lyttelton, Christchurch, around 9.30am today.

The offender entered the Lyttelton Club, presented a pistol and demanded money.

He then fled on foot with cash.

While the victim was not injured in the incident, they are understandably very shaken and receiving support.

The offender (pictured) was wearing a black balaclava, black hoodie, black gloves, dark jeans and black sneakers.

Police urge anyone who has information that may assist this investigation to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.











