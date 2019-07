Name release: Kaingaroa Forest Fatal Crash

Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager Inspector Brent Crowe:

Police can now release the names of the four people who died in a crash in Kaingaroa Forest early Monday morning.

They were 22-year-old Storm Lacy, 35-year-old Steven Pari, 25-year-old Te Tahi Brass and 37-year-old Johston Ahuriri.

All were from Murupara.

Their families have requested privacy at this difficult time.

Police enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.











