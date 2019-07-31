Hole on Oropi Rd, expect traffic delay
Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 3:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Oropi Rd in Tauranga has been closed after a large hole has
formed at the edge of the southbound lane.
The whole road
will be closed for the foreseeable future as council
engineers assess the hole.
Police advise motorists to use
the diversion in place via Shane Rd and Oropi Gorge
Rd.
