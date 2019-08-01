Fatal crash, Far North
Thursday, 1 August 2019, 9:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in
Waipapa, north of Kerikeri.
Emergency services were
notified of the crash, which occurred on State Highway 10,
about 11.50pm yesterday.
The driver was the sole occupant
of the vehicle and died at the scene.
The Serious Crash
Unit
attended.
ENDS
