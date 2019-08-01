Police disappointed in Palmerston North checkpoint results

Today Police and Horizons Regional Council ran four road policing operations in Palmerston North.

In four hours 47 infringements were issued – 37 of those were for failing to wear a seatbelt.

"We're running a number of operations across Manawatu targeting distracted drivers and people not using restraints and we're taking a zero-tolerance approach," says Inspector Ross Grantham, Area Manager: Prevention.

"It doesn’t matter if you’re in town or out on the open road – put your phone away and make it click so everyone can reach their destination safely."

Last year 377 people died in crashes in New Zealand.

A third of drivers and passengers who die on New Zealand roads aren’t wearing their seatbelts.











