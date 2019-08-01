Serious Crash, Matata
Thursday, 1 August 2019, 10:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency Services are responding to a serious crash on
Thornton Road in Matata.
Police were alerted to the
two-vehicle crash at about 9.20am.
The road has been
closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the
area.
