New off-peak bus services from Levin to Palmerston North

Thursday 1 August 2019





Horizons Regional Council’s new off-peak bus service from Levin to Palmerston North will kick off on Monday, 5 August.

Transport manager Phil Hindrup says the new off-peak service will run on Mondays and Wednesdays as a result of community feedback and engagement.

“The Monday and Wednesday service will alternate between travelling via Shannon and Tokomaru, and Foxton and Himatangi. This is to ensure the service can benefit as many of the smaller communities along the way.”

“The services will leave Levin at 9.15am and depart Palmerston North at 2.30pm to allow SuperGold card holders to travel for free.

“We have aligned this new timetable with current services which include the existing two off-peak services to Waikanae and a variety of Horowhenua locations. This means that there is now a different off-peak service leaving Levin every weekday, in addition to the existing commuter service.”

Mr Hindrup says Horizons transport staff and Grey Power representatives will be attending the departure of the first off-peak trip to celebrate the launch of the new services.

Timetables for the new service can be found at www.horizons.govt.nz.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

