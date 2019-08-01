Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Applications open for five community grants schemes

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 10:21 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Thursday 1 August 2019

Horowhenua District Council is inviting applications for funding from five community grants schemes and offering workshops to help people make the most of them.

Applications to the Horowhenua Community Development Grant, Community Consultation Grant, Shannon Community Development Trust, Rural Halls Grant and the national Creative Communities Scheme have opened for round one of the 2019/2020 financial year, and close at 5pm on Friday 30 August.

The Community Development Grant provides local non-profit organisations with funding for events, projects, and operational costs. Grants are usually between $500 and $3000.

In round 2 of the 2018 grant round, 17 community groups and organisations received funding through the Community Development Grant and over $30,000 was granted to various community groups and organisations. Successful applicants included Pasifika for Tomorrow, which received $3,000 for the popular SPYFusion school holiday programme; Literacy Aotearoa, which received $3,300 for the Life Skills Foundation Programme; and the Horowhenua Special Needs Network, which received $1,500 for the Big Day Out.

The Community Consultation Grant provides funding to resident and ratepayers associations to support the distribution of community material and administration costs. Applications over $500 must be from incorporated societies.

The Shannon Community Development Trust provides targeted funding to non-profit organisations that bring benefits to the Shannon community, as well as to local individuals seeking scholarships for sporting and educational pursuits. The Trust has $13,000 to distribute each year and grants are usually between $300 and $2,000.



The Rural Halls Grant aims to ensure rural halls are maintained to a safe and functioning standard. It has $30,000 to distribute.

The Creative Communities Grant is a national scheme, funded by Creative New Zealand and administered by local government authorities. It provides arts funding to local groups and individuals. There is no limit to how much can be applied for, but most grants tend to be under $2,000.

General Manager Horowhenua 2040 Nicki Brady said Council was hosting three workshops to help people understand the grants Council has to offer and what makes a strong application.

“We have remarkable communities in Horowhenua, with great initiatives and ideas. I encourage everyone to come along to our workshops to understand more about our grants,” she said.

Workshops are on Monday 5 August at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton; Tuesday 6 August at Shannon Memorial Hall; and Thursday 8 August at Horowhenua District Council Chambers in Levin. All workshops start at 6pm.

For more information, criteria and to download application forms for any of the grant schemes, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/grants or contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect.

Surprisingly, it has been the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque shootings that has been proceeding under a cloak of utmost secrecy. More>>

 

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

Non Nominations: National's Nathan Guy Won't Stand In 2020

Otaki MP Hon Nathan Guy will not be seeking re-election next year and will instead be retiring from politics. More>>

ALSO:

Immigration Whistleblowing: No New Visa For Chinese Workers

Unite Union is appealing to Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway to allow six Chinese construction workers to be allowed to stay in New Zealand so they can testify in an Employment Relations Authority hearing scheduled for October and November this year. More>>

ALSO:

OMV Drilling Application: Protesters Slam Lack Of Climate Change Consideration

Members of Oil Free Otago are gathering outside the Distinction Hotel in Dunedin at midday with their mouths taped shut in protest of Austrian oil giant, OMV. More>>

ALSO:

And Same-Day Enrolment: Referendums Framework Bill Introduced To Parliament

A Bill enabling the cannabis referendum to be held with the 2020 General Election has been introduced to Parliament. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 