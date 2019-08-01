Applications open for five community grants schemes

Thursday 1 August 2019

Horowhenua District Council is inviting applications for funding from five community grants schemes and offering workshops to help people make the most of them.

Applications to the Horowhenua Community Development Grant, Community Consultation Grant, Shannon Community Development Trust, Rural Halls Grant and the national Creative Communities Scheme have opened for round one of the 2019/2020 financial year, and close at 5pm on Friday 30 August.

The Community Development Grant provides local non-profit organisations with funding for events, projects, and operational costs. Grants are usually between $500 and $3000.

In round 2 of the 2018 grant round, 17 community groups and organisations received funding through the Community Development Grant and over $30,000 was granted to various community groups and organisations. Successful applicants included Pasifika for Tomorrow, which received $3,000 for the popular SPYFusion school holiday programme; Literacy Aotearoa, which received $3,300 for the Life Skills Foundation Programme; and the Horowhenua Special Needs Network, which received $1,500 for the Big Day Out.

The Community Consultation Grant provides funding to resident and ratepayers associations to support the distribution of community material and administration costs. Applications over $500 must be from incorporated societies.

The Shannon Community Development Trust provides targeted funding to non-profit organisations that bring benefits to the Shannon community, as well as to local individuals seeking scholarships for sporting and educational pursuits. The Trust has $13,000 to distribute each year and grants are usually between $300 and $2,000.







The Rural Halls Grant aims to ensure rural halls are maintained to a safe and functioning standard. It has $30,000 to distribute.

The Creative Communities Grant is a national scheme, funded by Creative New Zealand and administered by local government authorities. It provides arts funding to local groups and individuals. There is no limit to how much can be applied for, but most grants tend to be under $2,000.

General Manager Horowhenua 2040 Nicki Brady said Council was hosting three workshops to help people understand the grants Council has to offer and what makes a strong application.

“We have remarkable communities in Horowhenua, with great initiatives and ideas. I encourage everyone to come along to our workshops to understand more about our grants,” she said.

Workshops are on Monday 5 August at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton; Tuesday 6 August at Shannon Memorial Hall; and Thursday 8 August at Horowhenua District Council Chambers in Levin. All workshops start at 6pm.

For more information, criteria and to download application forms for any of the grant schemes, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/grants or contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz

