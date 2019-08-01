Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New service offers view of future works

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 10:28 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

1/8/2019

Timaru District Council is making it easier for residents to find out about planned infrastructure projects ahead of time with the launch of a new interactive map.

The forward works online map, available at Timaru.govt.nz/forwardworks provides information of the major projects of the council and state highways that are either planned or in progress in the current financial year.

Council’s Land Transport Manager Andrew Dixon said that the concept was trialled last year with a limited number of roadworks but now offers a detailed view of the of the hundreds of projects happening throughout the district.

“The map broadly outlines the locations of different types of project works in different colours.” Dixon said.

“Last year, we trialled the project with land transport projects such as footpath, kerb and channel renewals, road reconstructions, road resurfacing and seal widening works.

“We’ve now upgraded the service this year by adding water, sewer and storm water projects, as well as being highlighting the projects that NZTA are undertaking on the state highways.

“Each asset manager updates their particular programme in our asset management software and when the online map is updated their changes are shown on the map.

“The map will be monitored and updated on a regular basis as new projects are confirmed.”

The map, which is based on existing council systems, is very easy to use.

If people want to see what works are planned to take place around them they can just type it into the search area and it will load option as you type.



If you want more information about a specific project, you just click the line on the map.

“The map is useful as it can give people some idea if their road is likely to be worked on this year. It also serves offer businesses an advanced heads up that there may be some disruptions with these projects.

“The map is also a really useful tool internally, as it managers and contractors identify when there may be clashes between the different projects and help with project coordination.”

“The mapping tool for us is to know what is being constructed in the roads and ensure the timing is right so that roads newly sealed or upgraded are not dug up soon after completion.”

You can see the map at Timaru.govt.nz/forwardworks


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect.

Surprisingly, it has been the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque shootings that has been proceeding under a cloak of utmost secrecy. More>>

 

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

Non Nominations: National's Nathan Guy Won't Stand In 2020

Otaki MP Hon Nathan Guy will not be seeking re-election next year and will instead be retiring from politics. More>>

ALSO:

Immigration Whistleblowing: No New Visa For Chinese Workers

Unite Union is appealing to Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway to allow six Chinese construction workers to be allowed to stay in New Zealand so they can testify in an Employment Relations Authority hearing scheduled for October and November this year. More>>

ALSO:

OMV Drilling Application: Protesters Slam Lack Of Climate Change Consideration

Members of Oil Free Otago are gathering outside the Distinction Hotel in Dunedin at midday with their mouths taped shut in protest of Austrian oil giant, OMV. More>>

ALSO:

And Same-Day Enrolment: Referendums Framework Bill Introduced To Parliament

A Bill enabling the cannabis referendum to be held with the 2020 General Election has been introduced to Parliament. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 