New Zealand’s first ever Humanity Awards launched

The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ is launching New Zealand’s first ever Fred Hollows Humanity Awards. The Awards are a part of a global movement created to recognise passionate children striving to make the world around them better – just like Fred Hollows did.

Any parent, teacher or member of the community can nominate a Year 6 student (10/11-year-old) who they feel embodies the values of compassion, integrity and kindness.

All nominees will receive a certificate and one select nominee will become our 2020 Junior Ambassador. Thanks to our charity partner Specsavers, the Junior Ambassador will extend their humanity by allocating $5,000 to a Fred Hollows Foundation NZ Pacific programme of their choice, to help us end avoidable blindness.

The Junior Ambassador will also be part of a global movement that includes young people from around the world who have been nominated in their country for a Fred Hollows Humanity Awards. Such as young Australian Ross Kelly, who earned a Fred Hollows Humanity Award nomination after he learned sign language to help profoundly deaf student, Isam Gurung, fit in at his school.

To nominate a child that you know who is striving in some way to make the world a better place, please visit: www.hollows.org.nz/humanity-awards. Applications close September 16, 2019.







© Scoop Media

