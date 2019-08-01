Viewers asked to help solve Wellington aggravated robbery

Attribute to Constable Sarah Perano, Wellington Police:

Detectives investigating an aggravated robbery at the Newlands Arms Tavern are hoping Police Ten 7 viewers will respond with information following an appeal for help in tonight’s popular TV programme.

The tavern, in Batchelor Street, Newlands, was robbed about 2.15pm on Friday, 26 April, 2019, when a man carrying a firearm ran into the bar, vaulted the counter and confronted a female staff member.

He demanded money and then fled the scene in a red Subaru Impreza stolen earlier that day.

This car was abandoned a short time later in nearby Kahikatea Grove, Newlands.

Fresh information, including an appeal for information about a second vehicle seen near the tavern shortly before the robbery, will be revealed on the programme tonight.

Watch Police Ten 7, screening at 7.30pm, on TVNZ 2 to see if you can help.

