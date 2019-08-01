Capital celebrates a decade as a Fair Trade City

Media advisory

Thursday 1 August

Capital celebrates a decade as a Fair Trade City

This year marks 10 years since Wellington City Council unanimously voted for Wellington to become a Fair Trade City – and there are numerous events and activities around the capital to celebrate this milestone.

Fair Trade is about stable prices, decent working conditions and the empowerment of farmers and workers around the world. Wellington became a Fair Trade City in 2009, the first Fair Trade capital city in the Southern Hemisphere.

From 2-15 August a wide range of Wellington businesses will be raising awareness about Fair Trade with events and activities happening around the capital.

Some of the organisations supporting and participating in the two week series of events include Commonsense Organics, Trade Aid, Victoria Development Society, Wellington Chocolate Factory, and Little Yellow Bird.

Wellington City Council is also hosting an event with guest speaker Mitchell Ricky, a Fair Trade coffee farmer from Papua New Guinea.

He’ll be talking about himself and how buying Fair Trade coffee impacts him – followed by a Q&A and Fair Trade coffee and snacks (Fair Trade bananas provided by All Good Organics, chocolate by Whittaker’s, and OfficeMax is helping out with the refreshments).

The event on Monday 12 August is free, but interested members of the public need to register on Eventfinda to secure a spot.







There will also be competitions and promotions with giveaways on the Wellington Fair Trade City Facebook page.

The Fair Trade fortnight kicks-off with a quiz night at the Wellington Chocolate Factory tomorrow night.

ENDS



Related links:

Wellington Fair Trade City website.

Wellington Fair Trade City Facebook page.

Wellington Chocolate Factory quiz night

© Scoop Media

