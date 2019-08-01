Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community feedback sought for draft climate action plan

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

MEDIA ADVISORY | PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is one of the first councils in Aotearoa New Zealand to develop a draft climate action plan to tackle the effects of a changing climate. Today QLDC has released the draft plan for community feedback.

QLDC Policy Advisor Patricia McLean has been leading the plan development and said the main objective is to inspire collective action to help the district adapt to, and reduce the effects of, a changing climate.

“We live in a beautiful corner of the world and are fortunate to have lakes, mountains, ski fields, and rivers in our backyard. This is so precious and we need to do everything we can to protect what we have here so future generations can enjoy it too,” said Dr McLean.

“This is the beginning of the journey to achieving a resilient, future-proofed district and will be the first of many climate action plans for our district. We expect that our ability and capacity in this space will grow over time as new technology and research emerges.”

The draft climate action plan proposes a collaborative approach with the community, partners and stakeholders that sets out what QLDC plans to undertake over the next three years, and how the different sectors in the district working together will contribute to the draft plan’s goals.

Also outlined in the plan are mitigation and adaptation activities that QLDC is currently undertaking. These include energy audits, carbon capture through tree planting and wetland restoration, activities to reduce emissions at the Victoria Flat landfill, stormwater improvements, and projects to increase public and active transport.



“QLDC has a big role to play but we cannot do this alone - it’s now over to you to get involved, tell us what you think and if anything is missing from the plan,” said QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen.

“We encourage all parts of our community and all age groups to take part. If Council adopts the final plan, it will guide decision-making and drive actions going forward - not only for QLDC and the next Ten Year Plan but also for our wider community,” added Mr Theelen.

The draft climate action plan is currently available at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz and feedback is open until 31 August. Anyone can view the plan either online or at local Council offices or libraries. If younger members of the community would also like to provide feedback, they can upload pictures, drawings and ideas to the Submit Ideas section of the webpage.

ENDS.


