Council releases its pre-election report

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has today published its pre-election report to help inform candidate and community discussion in the lead up to local body elections in October 2019.

Council Chief Executive Wayne Maxwell says the pre-election report provides an overview of the current position and direction of the Kāpiti Coast District.

“Overall, the Kapiti story is one of optimisim and potential however, we have some big challenges facing our district over the coming electoral term.

“The report highlights what we are doing to respond to those challenges and what the Council has been doing to meet the needs of the community, and position our district for growth, in the past three years.

“We’re clear about the issues we need to focus on and what we need to do to enable development on the things people want to see in our district,” Mr Maxwell says. “This includes managing our finances carefully and making good decisions about spending.”

“We’re in good shape. Our credit rating outlook was recently revised up two grades from A+ to AA which means our community can be absolutely confident that we’re managing our finances prudently and that we’re planning well for our future borrowing needs.

“This information is important for candidates to understand the sorts of issues they will be working through and for voters to understand what views candidates have on these issues.”

The Council’s pre-election report can be viewed online at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/elections2019. Hard copies are available in Kāpiti Coast District Council libraries and service centres.



