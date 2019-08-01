Mayor welcomes new drinking water regulator – with a proviso

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett has welcomed the Government decision to establish a new drinking water regulator which is tasked to ensure local communities have access to safe, clean drinking water.

“Marlborough District Council, along with other local authorities, has been working with Local Government New Zealand for some time now, and supports moves from central Government to strengthen its leadership role in the provision of safe drinking water. It’s great to see that this step change, initially at the regulatory end, is finally occurring,” he said.

“The new regulations and the announcement of a dedicated watchdog, is intended to introduce a more coherent oversight approach to the provision of drinking water, which may also have significant flow on effects in helping to clean up our local wastewater and stormwater systems.” he said.

“The devil could be in the detail however. There is still a long way to go on this issue and Council will need to ensure the standards and timeframes are set appropriately so that Marlborough can afford the investment required to meet the new benchmarks,” Mayor Leggett said.

