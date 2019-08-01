Davidson seeking re- election in Papanui Ward

Mike Davidson has decided to seek a second term on Council officially putting in his nomination for Councillor in the Papanui Ward last Thursday. Davidson is a first term Councillor and was previously the Chair of the Shirley/Papanui Community Board says that “the past three years have seen some significant strides forward for the city, but we are still not there”. Davidson has been prominent in his support for stronger communities and better environmental and transport outcomes, believes that the next three years are extremely important for the city and as it nears the end of the rebuild phase, the focus needs to shift to it’s infrastructure. “We need to ensure our infrastructure has the correct level of investment, our roads, water supply, waste and stormwater needs to be funded appropriately so we don’t go backwards”.

Davidson who has been vocal against the chlorination of Christchurch’s drinking water also voted against a number of more ‘popular’ projects like aquatic facilities this term due to the impact of rates, still has concern about the level of rate increases that he describes as unsustainable. “We have to get the balance right, the rebuild of our city, business as usual and sustainable rates, and we’re not getting the balance right. There is so much to do and with Climate Change there is a new business as usual. It is important that we investigate new revenue streams as we cannot expect the rate payers of Christchurch to continue having the level of rate increases we have been seeing year in year out”. Davidson believes he has what is needed to be re-elected. “I now have 6 years local government experience, but still bring a fresh face and vision to the Council table. I’m excited about the direction of our city and have the desire to continue working for the Papanui Ward and Christchurch”.











