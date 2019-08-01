Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pre-Election Report aims to inform and ignite debate

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Horowhenua District Council has issued a frank Pre-Election Report that aims to ignite debate among candidates and the public in the lead-up to the 2019 Local Body Elections.

The Pre-Election Report is required by law and is prepared independently of elected members.

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton said the results of the election will set the charter for the next three years.

“The report provides some insight into the large and significant role Council plays in everyday life,” said Mr Clapperton. “It will also help people to understand the challenges and opportunities that we are both addressing and preparing to confront.”

Mr Clapperton said there have been frustrations and setbacks in the past three years and the report highlights that we have many challenges and opportunities to come.

“How will we continue to manage the pressures of a growing population and ensure that growth represents an opportunity and not a millstone around our necks?”

In the report, Mr Clapperton acknowledges that things haven’t always gone our way, including central government delaying the O2NL Expressway, and the disappointing lack of success in accessing Provincial Growth Fund monies for our district.

“How do we light a fire under O2NL and get it back on track – residents and businesses need certainty and not another lost decade of delays,” said Mr Clapperton.

The report includes highlights such as maintaining Council’s A+ credit rating from Standard & Poor’s, preparing for growth and improving relationships with iwi. It also prompts candidates to think about how we should confront the reality of climate change and its effects.



Mr Clapperton said he wants to encourage everyone to read the Pre-Election Report – to discuss it and debate it. To agree or disagree on where we need to head and how we can most effectively get there. “And then, most importantly, I want to encourage you all to vote!”

“The decisions made during the 2019 Horowhenua elections will be crucial in how we determine our next steps and future.”

The Pre-Election Report can be found at www.horowhenua.govt.nz/elections

Related information:

• Nominations for Council and the Foxton Community Board are now open and close at midday on 16 August 2019.

• Candidates standing in the Local Body Elections are welcome to attend a Candidate Information Evening held by the Chief Electoral Officer Warwick Lampp in Council Chambers in Levin on 5 August 2019 at 5:30pm.


