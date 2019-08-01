NZ Police response to Police Association magazine cover

NZ Police is aware of commentary regarding the cover of the latest Police Association magazine.

We wish to make it clear that the cover in no way represents the views of NZ Police.

The Police Association is an independent organisation and NZ Police has no input into the Association’s magazine.



NZ Police has worked extremely hard to engage with firearms owners, particularly around the legislative amendments introduced following the 15 March terror attacks, and we value the relationships we have with organisations representing firearms owners.

