Funding applications invited for interactive projects

Applications are open for funding from Horowhenua District Council’s Vibrant Communities Grant.

Community Development Advisor Kim Stewart said Council wants to hear from creative people who are keen to produce a local interactive or intergenerational project.

“We’re looking for projects that create a link between generations or involve people from different generations working together. Projects could include any level of interaction, including human interaction, viewing, physical touch and movement.”

Effective projects would attract attention, generate interest, encourage interaction and achieve participation from a diverse range of people, as well as contributing to a sense of community, Ms Stewart said.

She said projects could be activities, programmes, installations or other developments, but must occur in a public space in the Horowhenua District and reflect the identity of the local area.

General Manager Horowhenua 2040 Nicki Brady said the Vibrant Communities Grant was part of Council’s commitment to creating a thriving community, a key community outcome identified in the Long Term Plan 2018-2038.

“It is a source of pride for many in our community that our centres and neighbourhoods are places where people of all ages share memories of gatherings and working on initiatives together. The Vibrant Communities Grant provides an opportunity for intergenerational wellbeing through collective projects, and for new memories to be made,” she said.

Up to $12,250 is available to successful applicants. The fund will be allocated to between one and three successful applicants.







Last year, the grant supported the creation of a community artwork made of felt. The artwork was put together by people of all ages in workshops held at schools and community centres across the district. It is now on display at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō.

Individuals, groups and organisations from within Horowhenua are welcome to apply. Applications close at 5pm on Friday 30 August 2019.

For further information, criteria and how to apply, visit the Grants & Funding page on Council’s website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz/grants. Applications can be sent to recordsprocessing@horowhenua.govt.nz.





© Scoop Media

