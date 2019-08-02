SAFE protesting the largest export of cattle in two years



Caring Kiwis will be making a stand at Napier Port at 12pm on Sunday, August 4, speaking up for the animals that will be loaded onto the Yangtze Harmony. This will be the largest shipment of cattle in two years.

Animal rights organisation SAFE and its supporters are protesting the approval of this live export application. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) approved the application despite the Government ordering a review into the live export trade in June. The ship, Yangtze Harmony is exporting 5,400 cattle to China.

SAFE Campaigns Officer Mona Oliver says MPI should put a halt on live exports while the review is underway.

"The Director-General of MPI could have refused this shipment. He needs to halt all live exports of farmed animals while the Government is reviewing the trade," says Miss Oliver.

"China, like most countries we export to, has lower animal welfare standards than New Zealand. Once animals leave our shores, we have no control over their welfare in the destination country. These cows are likely to end up in concrete factory farms and ultimately be slaughtered by methods so cruel they are prohibited in New Zealand."

The review of the live export trade was ordered by Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor in June. This was after ABC News exposed the plight of New Zealand cows suffering and dying in Sri Lanka.

"Despite public outcry, MPI has approved the largest shipment of cattle in two years. We know that animals have suffered on live export ships, like the Trust1 that had 13,000 sheep aboard who all died in 2015. Yangtze Harmony has previously had problems with its ventilation, and 33 cattle died on a voyage on its sister ship Yangtze Fortune.

"The history of the live export trade has been plagued with animal welfare disasters and caring Kiwis want it to end. Over 15,000 Kiwis have signed our petition to prohibit the export live animals to countries with lower animal welfare, transport and slaughter standards that New Zealand. We encourage the Government to show compassion for animals and end live export cruelty."











