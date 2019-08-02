Looming paper recycling issues require an urgent solution

Auckland Council is keen to undertake an in-depth feasibility study to find a solution for New Zealand’s looming paper and cardboard recycling crisis, as a matter of urgent priority. In recognition of the need for a coordinated national approach, there is support for urgent action from local authorities across New Zealand.

The study would further existing work undertaken over the last 12 months by the Ministry for the Environment’s National Resource Recovery Taskforce and Auckland Council, focusing on how to best manage and process paper collected in local recycling systems across New Zealand.

“As Kiwis, we are committed to recycling our used paper. We all want to keep doing the right thing. With changing global markets and limited onshore processing facilities, we lack the capacity to deal with our own paper. Finding a New Zealand-based solution is a pressing need,” says Councillor Penny Hulse, the council’s Chair of the Community and Environment Committee.

“The solution needs to be financially sustainable and work for all of New Zealand. But we need to move quickly to complete the detailed analysis and then get on with the job of making it happen,” says Parul Sood.

