Gas Safety Evening



In light of what has happened in Christchurch our association is holding a Gas safety evening for all gasfitters in Auckland on 12th of August at The Remuera Club from 6pm onwards.

We will be assembling a panel of experts including Worksafe and insurance companies to discuss important topics moving forward.

This is an open night for all who are involved in the gas industry to come forward and discuss any concerns they may have.

The safety of our industry and the public are most important to our Association so we encourage all in the industry to come along.

ends











© Scoop Media

