Serious Crash, Tolaga Bay, Gisborne
Friday, 2 August 2019, 12:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency Services are responding to a serious crash on
Whangara Road, Tolaga Bay.
Police were alerted to the
two-vehicle crash around 11.50am.
One person has
reportedly received critical injuries.
The road is closed
and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been
advised.
