Damaged water main closes Queenstown streets

Thompson Street, Brunswick Street and Man Street in central Queenstown have been closed while repairs to a damaged water main are underway.

Earlier today a contractor hit a 300-400mm water main pipe on Thompson Street. This has caused a large volume of water to flow down a bank onto Brunswick Street, resulting in damage to four cars and potential flooding to some private properties.

Unfortunately some debris has entered the lake. This has been contained and a clean-up is underway.

The water was shut off in time to reduce the effect on the reservoir, meaning residents in the immediate area and town centre will still have access to water.

Council contractors are urgently working to repair the main and working with any residents or businesses affected. QLDC advises people to avoid the area if at all possible.



Updates will be provided when available.

