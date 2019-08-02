Council and community celebrate enhanced open space

Oxford Crescent School students, staff, and families were accompanied by local residents and Council representatives to celebrate the official opening of the Oxford Park sealed pathway today.

During the Long Term Plan 2018 – 2028 consultation process, Council received a submission from Oxford Crescent School to construct a sealed pathway around the perimeter of Oxford Park. The aim was to increase the use of and accessibility to and through the park for the benefit of the school and wider community.

Council agreed to partly fund the project from the Special Funds budget. Local resident feedback on the proposal was sought and the majority of residents supported the sealed pathway proposal.

“This sealed pathway is an exciting addition to our community,” says Council’s Director of Asset Management and Operations Geoff Swainson. “The sealed pathway renders the space more accessible, making it easier for people to exercise, play, and socialise outdoors.”

In a previously underutilised area, the sealed pathway provides a safe space for people of all ages to bike, scoot, walk and play. “Council’s support of this project demonstrates our commitment to develop, and maintain our parks and open spaces in a collaborative manner that will meet the needs of the community” says Council’s Parks and Reserves Officer, Conrad King.

“Oxford Crescent School students, parents and whanau are thrilled to have initiated and contributed toward the project,” says Oxford Crescent School Principal, Nathan Russell. “It’s an investment in the health and wellbeing of our community and one that we are very proud of.”

This project was an investment in open space infrastructure, collaboratively funded by Upper Hutt City Council and Oxford Crescent School. Council is committed to enhancing access and encouraging regular use of open spaces as part of Upper Hutt’s Open Space Strategy.







