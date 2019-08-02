Police identify remains found in Taipa

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland Police:

Police have confirmed that the human remains found near Taipa in Northland this week are that of Leeann Ailini Scott.

Police are continuing our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Ms Scott’s death who went missing after going for a walk in the Taipa area on 12 December 2014.

Detective Inspector Johnston says it has been a long and hard four and half years for Ms Scott’s family and partner, we hope this discovery will allow them some degree of closure.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with them during this difficult time.”

Police will be referring this matter to the Coroner.

