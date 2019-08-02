Holy Family School Wanaka Community Van

New Transport for Wanaka Community Groups

Wanaka community groups have access to a new van for outings thanks to a fundraising initiative by a local primary school.

Over $50,000 was raised by Holy Family School Wanaka for a new 12 seater Toyota Hiace van which as well as providing transport for school trips, sporting and other activities will be made available to groups such as Community Networks, U3A and local sports teams.



“We are so excited to have our 18-month project come to fruition. This would not be possible without the support of our sponsors. The van will be an amazing asset to help the students get involved more with the wider community, which is a strong focus of our school,” Acting Principal Ange Scoullar said.

As part of the fundraising agreement, the van will also be available to approved community groups at a cheap rental rate to cover its costs, with the booking system administered by the school.

The van fundraising project was aligned with the HFW Strategic Plan 2019-2021 to foster the school’s Special Character, provide educational opportunities in the community for students, and provide a responsive curriculum and develop capacity, Board of Trustees chairperson Steph Drabble said.

“We are very grateful for our sponsors who supported our vision. The van enables us to offer our students a larger range of educational and sporting opportunities, safely and without requesting additional volunteer drivers and vehicles from our community.”







The van project was funded by the Lion Foundation, One Foundation, the Otago Community Trust, Callis Charitable Trust and the Holy Family Friends Of The School committee.

Tyreland Wanaka has sponsored its wheel alignment and servicing, Pukka Signs has funded the signage with design work contributed by Leigh Cooper of HATCHD.



Holy Family School Wanaka is a full primary (from New Entrants to Year 8) state integrated school with a Special Catholic Character. Deep learning and innovative educational experiences are part of the school’s vision. Chess tournaments, quizzes and visits around Wanaka, including our Young Vinnies group who aim to regularly visit the elderly, are just a few examples of the way the school will utilise the van to connect students with our community.

“Our strong Catholic values underpin our school community, fostering a deep sense of belonging, personal identity and meaningful relationships. We work together to provide students with a balanced, innovative education that is responsive to individual learners needs. Our learners will leave at Year 8 with confidence, resilience and a love of learning, equipping them for an ever-changing world."

For van bookings, please contact van@holyfamilywanaka.school.nz or 03 443 2394.

Holy Family School Wanaka

HFW Strategic Plan 2019-2021

