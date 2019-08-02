Chunuk Bair commemorations in Stratford

The annual ceremony to honour the anniversary of the battle of Chunuk Bair will be held at the Malone Memorial Gates, Portia Street, Stratford on Thursday 8 August 2019 from 9.30am until 9.45am.

Members of the public are invited to attend the wreath laying.

The Malone Gates are the largest war memorial to an individual soldier in New Zealand. They were erected in 1923 to recognise the outstanding bravery and leadership of Lieutenant Colonel W C Malone of Stratford who died at the battle of Chunuk Bair at Gallipoli.







