Road closures - central Whanganui



Roads in central Whanganui have been closed as FENZ and Police respond to reports of loose roofing iron on a fire-damaged building.

The building, on the corner of Taupo Quay and Victoria Avenue, was badly damaged in a fire on 19 July.

A number of roads around the building have been closed as a precautionary measure while emergency services assess the most appropriate method of securing or removing the roofing iron.

Members of the public are asked to follow the directions of officers in the area.

