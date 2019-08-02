Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Magic Day for Mums and Babies

Friday, 2 August 2019, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

2 August, 2019


Well over 100 Northland mothers were out in force today at venues around the region for Big Latch On events to celebrate Global World Breastfeeding week.

The annual event first started in New Zealand in 2005 by Women’s Health Action. In 2010 the rest of the world joined in, and it is now a worldwide peer support and community development event aiming to strengthen national and global support for breastfeeding. Last year almost 40,000 mothers from around the world latched on over two days.

In New Zealand, thousands of women from different cultures and backgrounds gathered together at over 100 registered venues to access community and peer to peer support and to breastfeed their children.

Isis McKay from Women’s Health Action said they decided in 2014 to go online to respond to those mothers who weren’t able to make to a venue for various reasons and encouraged women to take selfies or 'brelfies' and add them to the Facebook page. The latch on count includes breastfeeding mothers and also those that bottle feed expressed milk.

Northland DHB lactation consultant Helen Wellington was thrilled with the turnout for the Whangarei event which officially saw 80 mum's latch on 10.30am.

She said the tally was good considering the stormy weather and trialling the new location at Clark Road Chapel in Kamo, which she said was the perfect venue for the mums and their babies. She was also pleased to see a lot more older children breastfeeding which shows more mums are feeding for longer.



Helen's daughter Kylee Parker has been organising the event for the past five years with Charlene Morunga. Kylee said they were overwhelmed with the support they received from local businesses who came forward to offer products for spot prizes.

Mum of three Angela Lewis said she calls Helen Wellington, her best friend because without her support, she would've never been able to continue to breastfeed after having issues with her two month old baby Julia.

Latching on has been a difficult journey for Angela and Julia, but with the support from lactation consultants at Whangarei Hospital at least once a day and then continual follow up with her once she got home has meant she is able to breastfeed. She also regularly attends the free lactation clinics to get ongoing support and meet up with other mothers.

Angela's first two children were born in the United Kingdom during her OE. She said having a baby here at home in New Zealand is an entirely different experience, with support throughout pregnancy, to the birth and after.

"Today has been magic. It's such a good community event that brings everyone together because sometimes being at home can be lonely."

Northland has consistently been at the top of New Zealand’s exclusive breastfeeding rates for mothers leaving our hospitals’ thanks to the hard work and support from midwifery, nursing staff, lead maternity carers and lactation consultants.

To support mothers to carry on breastfeeding after being discharged from hospital Northland DHB holds free lactation drop in clinics every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10am - 2pm at Te Puawai Ora at 18 Commerce Street in Whangarei and Bay of Islands Hospital Maternity on Fridays from 10am until 2pm.


-ENDS-


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Northland District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“The changes we are making will give industry greater control over all aspects of vocational education and training, making the system more responsive to employers’ needs and to the changing world of work.

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions.
“The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

 

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

Supreme Court: Peter Ellis Granted Leave To Appeal

Ellis, 61, was jailed for 10 years for abusing seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche in 1991. He served seven years of that sentence, but has always maintained his innocence. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect. More>>

ALSO:

'Booking Issue': AUT Denies Cancelling Tiananmen Square Event Over China Pressure

Auckland University of Technology has denied bowing to Chinese government pressure to stop one of its rooms being used for an event marking the 30th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. More>>

ALSO:

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 