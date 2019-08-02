Timaru Police remind residents to protect their property

Timaru Police remind residents to protect their property and valuables

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested:

Police are reminding residents to secure their property and valuables following a recent increase in burglaries and thefts in western Timaru.

Over the past fortnight Police have noted a sharp rise in reports of burglaries and vehicles being stolen and broken into in the Gleniti and Highfield areas.

There does not appear to be any set pattern to the offending but we have increased patrols in these areas, and are working hard to identify those responsible.

The community can help us by reporting anything they see that seems suspicious or they feel is not quite right.

We would rather attend and not be needed, than miss an opportunity to prevent a crime or apprehend an offender.

We remind people to lock their properties and their vehicles, and to keep valuables or desired items out of sight.

Information can be provided by calling Police on 105, or 111 in an emergency or if a crime is occurring.

People can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

