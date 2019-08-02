Council acts on Waikanae Library report recommendations

A report into the closure of the Waikanae Library, commissioned by the Kāpiti Coast District Council, has been tabled for discussion at the 8 August Council meeting.

The Morrison Low report investigated how the Council found itself in the position of having to close the Waikanae Library indefinitely in late 2018 following the receipt of air quality testing results showing evidence of toxic mould.

The report recommends immediate improvements to strengthen asset management practices and procedures, and that a greater emphasis be placed on risk when making investment decisions.

James Jefferson, Group Manager Place and Space says work is already underway to address many of the recommendations in the Morrison Low report.

“We asked for this report so we can prevent anything like this happening again and we are 100 percent committed to acting on the findings highlighted in the report as quickly as possible. We’ve already taken positive steps to turn the situation around.”

The report highlights the need to better link up Council reporting systems and make all the information the Council holds about its property portfolio available in one place to enable better informed decision making.

“The Council holds a lot of data and institutional knowledge about the condition of the buildings it owns and manages,” Mr Jefferson said.

“We know we’ve got some work to do to make sure we join all the dots and use all the information available to us to make informed investment decisions. Where there are gaps in our information we’ll look to fill those gaps as quickly as possible.

“We’re also taking a look at our decision making processes to make sure we take a 360-degree view and put people’s safety and wellbeing at the centre of these discussions.

“Our team is well underway with integrating this approach into our day-to-day work and I am confident that we’re on the right track.”







© Scoop Media

