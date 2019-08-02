Crash, SH 2 Aongatete

State Highway 2 at Aongatete, Western Bay of Plenty is closed due to a crash involving three cars.

It happened around 3:50pm, just north of the intersection with Thompsons Track.

One person is reported to be in a serious condition.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay travel while the scene is cleared.











