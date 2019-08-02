Crash, SH 2 Aongatete
Friday, 2 August 2019, 5:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 at Aongatete, Western Bay of Plenty is
closed due to a crash involving three cars.
It happened
around 3:50pm, just north of the intersection with Thompsons
Track.
One person is reported to be in a serious
condition.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay
travel while the scene is
cleared.
