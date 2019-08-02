Police make arrest in relation to Te Atatū assault

Waitematā Police investigating an assault at a Te Atatū commercial premise on 26 April have made an arrest as part of its investigation.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The case previously appeared on the Police Ten 7 programme and Police would like to thank a number of people who came forward with information in this matter.

The man is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow.







