Crash in Kingseat - Motorists advised to expect delays

Police are responding to a crash in Kingseat and are asking motorists to expect delays.

Police were called about 4.20pm today to reports a six-wheel truck collided with a power pole at the intersection of Linwood, Kingseat and McRobbie Roads.

There are no reports of serious injuries but the powerlines have partially come down as a result.

Part of the road is currently closed and is expected to be closed for some time as contractors work to clear the scene and repair the powerlines.

Traffic is being turned around from Linwood and Batty Roads.

Traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and are asked to avoid the area if they can or take an alternative route.











© Scoop Media

