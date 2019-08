Serious crash, Taupaki

"Serious crash, Taupaki"

One person has been taken to Auckland Hospital, with injuries understood to be serious, after a crash on Nixon Road, Taupaki, south of Kumeu.

Emergency services were advised of the crash between a heavy truck and a car, just north of Henwood Road, around 5:45pm.

The road is currently blocked and diversions are in place at Taupaki Road and Nelson Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

ENDS







© Scoop Media