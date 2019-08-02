Christchurch hosts national polytechnic Establishment Board

The government is showing confidence in Christchurch with its announcement to locate the Establishment Board for the new national polytechnic in the city.

Over the next two to three years, the vocational education and training industry will see New Zealand’s 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics (ITPs) brought together to operate as a single national campus network.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced the Establishment Board will ensure the new Institute is operational and effective from day one, working from their base in Christchurch.

ChristchurchNZ CEO Joanna Norris said the location of the Establishment Board in the city could be a game changer. “This has the potential to further stimulate the already strong innovation and education offering in the city and the rest of New Zealand,” said Norris.

Earlier this year, as part of its submission on the proposed industry changes ChristchurchNZ advocated for the head office to be located in the city.

The proposal cited a new central city offering, affordable expansion opportunities, a proven and leading provider with Ara Institute of Canterbury already located in the city, as selling points for the head office location.

“Christchurch is an affordable and desirable place to live. We’ve got unrivaled access to the mountains and the sea, growing hospitality and recreational attractions and excellent domestic and international air connections.

“We look forward to supporting the Board to achieve the potential of the new model,” said Norris. Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said that the announcement was a vote of confidence in the city. “We are very proud of the role the Ara Institute of Canterbury plays within the city’s innovation ecosystem. It’s co-location with the Innovation Precinct makes the central city a perfect location for the Establishment Board to be based,” said Dalziel.









