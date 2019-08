State Highway 6 closed after crash

State Highway 6 is closed at Kohatu Bridge following a serious crash this morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash about 8:50am.

One person has been seriously injured and the Serious Crash Unit are examining the scene.

The road is expected to be completely closed until around 11:45am.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.

