TAB Daffodil Raceday supporting our Community



The TAB is proud to announce its ongoing support of Tarzino Trophy TAB Daffodil Raceday, a fundraiser for the Cancer Society NZ.



This year’s event is a celebration of ‘Rugby, Racing and Volunteers’, attended by a string of familiar sporting faces including former All Black and TAB Ambassador Stephen ‘Beaver’ Donald.



“Cancer touches everybody at some point, everywhere across New Zealand. Daffodil Raceday is an important way for the TAB to connect with our community and support the vital work provided by the Cancer Society,” says TAB General Manager Customer Gary Woodham.



Daffodil Racedays is an initiative of the TAB in partnership with Hawke’s Bay Racing, Westbury Stud and New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing that has raised over $220,000 to provide care and support for families affected by cancer.



The TAB launched the initiative in 2014 as a way to mark the first Group One race of the new season while raising money for a good cause.



“Each year different sectors of the industry pull together to harness their respective skills and resources to raise awareness of the industry and highlight the contribution racing makes to New Zealand communities,” says Woodham.



This year the TAB is doubling its donations, handing over $2,000 per winner in the Daffodil Raceday silks to the Cancer Society.



Last year community sporting organisations received $3.4 million in grants from the TAB, in addition to the $148.2 million it returned to the racing industry and $10.2 million in commission payments to national sporting organisations.









“Daffodil Raceday aligns with the TAB’s mission to enhance Kiwi’s involvement and enjoyment of racing and sport in a safe environment, while contributing money back to New Zealand communities. We are delighted to throw our weight behind this important initiative,” says Woodham.



To donate go to www.daffodilraceday.co.nz.co.nz.



