Update: State Highway 6 reopened after crash
State Highway 6 has reopened at Kohatu Bridge near Nelson.
The road was closed following a two-car crash about 8:50am.
Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan
“The changes we are making will give industry greater control over all aspects of vocational education and training, making the system more responsive to employers’ needs and to the changing world of work.
“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions.
“The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>
Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder
A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>
Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed
To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>
Supreme Court: Peter Ellis Granted Leave To Appeal
Ellis, 61, was jailed for 10 years for abusing seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche in 1991. He served seven years of that sentence, but has always maintained his innocence. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access
In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect. More>>
'Booking Issue': AUT Denies Cancelling Tiananmen Square Event Over China Pressure
Auckland University of Technology has denied bowing to Chinese government pressure to stop one of its rooms being used for an event marking the 30th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. More>>
Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill
“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>
Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?
“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>
Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki
The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>