Appeal for witnesses to Invercargill aggravated robbery

Saturday, 3 August 2019, 3:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

"Police appeal for witnesses to Invercargill aggravated robbery"

Please attribute to Detective Tim Cook, Invercargill Police

Police are appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was threatened and robbed on Ythan Street, Invercargill around 6:50pm on Friday 2 August.

The taxi was stopped on Ythan Street between Tyne and Forth Streets when four males approached and threatened the driver with a screwdriver.

The males stole cash and fled on foot into the Otepuni Gardens area.

The driver was unharmed but understandably shaken by the incident.

One of the offenders is described as being around 182cm tall, dark-skinned and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark hoodie, a dark bandana with white print, and blue latex gloves.

Police believe this offending may be linked to a number of vehicle break-ins in the Nith, Wood and Forth Street areas a short time before the aggravated robbery.

The males involved are described as being aged between 14-18 years old.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has information which can assist the investigation.

They can contact Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 190803/3613.

