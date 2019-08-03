Suspicious death of Whanganui woman

Police is investigating following the suspicious death of a Whanganui woman.

The 30-year-old was taken to Whanganui Hospital on the morning of 31 July with what appeared to be non-accidental injuries.

She was flown to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

The woman died in the early hours of this morning, 3 August.

A post-mortem has been completed and Whanganui CIB is working to understand the circumstances leading up to her death.

