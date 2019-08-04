Fatal crash, Opotiki
Sunday, 4 August 2019, 11:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash, Opotiki"
One person has died following a
crash between a car and a pedestrian on Omarumutu Road,
Toatoa, Opotiki, near the intersection with State Highway
35.
Emergency services were called at 2:25am.
The
Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and road closures
remain in
place.
