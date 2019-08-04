Serious crash, Newlands, Wellington

Police are attending a serious crash on Ladbrooke Drive, Newlands, where a car has gone down a bank.

The crash occurred about 3am.

One person sustained critical injuries and two others sustained serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit was stood down due to the darkness and terrain but will return to the scene this morning.

