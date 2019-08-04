Serious crash, Newlands, Wellington
Sunday, 4 August 2019, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Newlands, Wellington"
Police are attending
a serious crash on Ladbrooke Drive, Newlands, where a car
has gone down a bank.
The crash occurred about 3am.
One
person sustained critical injuries and two others sustained
serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit was stood down
due to the darkness and terrain but will return to the scene
this
morning.
ENDS
