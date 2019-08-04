Fatal crash north of Huntly

One person has died following a crash in Rangiriri West, north of Huntly.

Police were called to the crash between a car and a pedestrian on Te Ohaki Road about 12:15am.

No one else was injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

