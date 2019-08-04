Fatal crash north of Huntly
Sunday, 4 August 2019, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash north of Huntly"
One person has died
following a crash in Rangiriri West, north of
Huntly.
Police were called to the crash between a car and
a pedestrian on Te Ohaki Road about 12:15am.
No one else
was injured.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene
and Police are investigating the circumstances of the
crash.
