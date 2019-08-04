Caution urged in snowy conditions
Sunday, 4 August 2019, 11:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Caution urged in snowy conditions"
Invercargill Police
urges those in Southland to avoid or delay travelling in
wintry conditions today.
The area has been experiencing
snow showers and more are expected.
Those who need to
travel are advised to exercise caution - assess local road
conditions, use snow chains where necessary and drive to the
conditions.
