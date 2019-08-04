Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikanae Library review shows fresh leadership needed

Sunday, 4 August 2019, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Gwynn Compton

Damning Waikanae Library review shows fresh leadership needed at KCDC


The damning review of how Kāpiti Coast District Council failed to handle years of leaky building issues which led to toxic mould at Waikanae Library further shows why fresh leadership is needed at Council and supports the call for a wider review of Council’s asset management practices says mayoral candidate Gwynn Compton.


“This damning review has uncovered systematic failures and hints at a toxic culture within Kāpiti Coast District Council, making it even clearer that fresh leadership is needed to bring about wholesale changes in the organisation,” says Mr Compton.


“The review is forthright in blaming a single-mined pursuit of austerity, poor lines of communication, substandard policies and practices, and issues with high staff turnover at Council that have meant effective and efficient decision making has been sacrificed, with staff feeling unable or unwilling to raise concerns.


“This type of toxic organisational culture is set from the top down, including from elected members, and it is simply not acceptable as it’s costing ratepayers potentially millions of dollars and leads to poor outcomes for our community. The culture at Council has to change and I’ll make sure it changes if I’m elected as Mayor,” says Mr Compton.




Gwynn Compton also says the report from Morrison Low supports his call for a wider review of Council’s asset management policies and practices, and his recently announced policy for an audit of all Council-owned assets.


“It was apparent back in February when it was revealed 16 years of leaky building issues had been ignored that Council’s asset management policies and practices were rotten, which is why I called at the time for these to be reviewed. I also recently announced that I’ll implement an audit of all Council-owned property to ensure there’s no further issues literally hiding in the woodwork.


“These ongoing and systematic issues with Kāpiti Coast District Council only further reinforce why fresh leadership and a community-led approach is urgently needed. It’s exactly what I’ve promised to bring to the table if I’m elected as Mayor, and I’m looking forward to getting on with the job of fixing our Council.”

