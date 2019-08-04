Police urge caution along SH7 and SH73 heavy snow expected

Tasman Police advise motorists using Arthur's Pass, SH73 to exercise caution when travelling this route due to wintry conditions.

The area has been experiencing snow showers and more are expected.

If snow begins to fall heavily later today, the highway may close overnight if there is a risk of drivers getting stuck.

SH7 between Springs Junction, Reefton and Hamner is now closed until further notice due to snowfall.

Delay your trip if possible, if not - assess local road conditions, use snow chains where necessary and drive to the conditions.

